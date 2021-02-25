iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after purchasing an additional 723,559 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

