iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

