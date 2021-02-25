iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $138.56

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.56 and last traded at $139.39, with a volume of 329258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

