Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,948. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.