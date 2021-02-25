Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 6,177,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,340,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.