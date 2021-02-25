Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,789. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,032 shares of company stock worth $3,539,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.