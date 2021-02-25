IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Insider Roger Sharp Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) insider Roger Sharp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.98 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,800.00 ($71,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$10.60.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. IRESS Limited (IRE.AX)’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

IRESS Limited provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, mortgages and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Its software products include trading interfaces, order and execution management, order routing, FIX, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, connectivity services, and client relationship and wealth management products for investment managers and platforms, discretionary retail fund managers, private client adviser, and wealth managers, as well as for institutional sell side, retail, and online brokers.

