ION Achieves Market Cap of $320,548.88 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $320,548.88 and $230.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00241313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.62 or 0.02187989 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,536,749 coins and its circulating supply is 13,636,749 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.