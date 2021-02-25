Investors Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 889 call options.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.