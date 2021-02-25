Investors Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 889 call options.
NYSE:GGB opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
