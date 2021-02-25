Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 763,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 393,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

