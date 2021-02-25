Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $138.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

