Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000.

PDBC stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

