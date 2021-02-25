Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

PZT opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

