Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $758.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.57 and a 200-day moving average of $741.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

