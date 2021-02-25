Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.14.
INTU traded down $16.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
