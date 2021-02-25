Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.14.

INTU traded down $16.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

