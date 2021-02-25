IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

