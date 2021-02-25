Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.66

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 184037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

