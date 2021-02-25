Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.41. 544,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

