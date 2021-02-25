Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.41. 544,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,382. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$19.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

