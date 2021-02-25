International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.13.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.63. 2,335,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

