International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

