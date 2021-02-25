InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.28. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. 212,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

