InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,741. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

