Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.00

Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 235049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.53 million and a PE ratio of 38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.10.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

