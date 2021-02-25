Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.27

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $75.78, with a volume of 4621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,319,586 shares of company stock worth $84,657,999. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.