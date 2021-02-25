Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 181 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.74. 23,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average of $244.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

