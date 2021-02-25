Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 347,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.