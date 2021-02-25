Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 1,141,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,990,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

