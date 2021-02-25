Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $407,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,438,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.