Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Genmab A/S by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 23,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,405. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

