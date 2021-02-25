Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 297,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

