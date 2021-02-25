Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 494,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,663. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

