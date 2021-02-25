Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.