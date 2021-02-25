Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.74.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

