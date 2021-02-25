Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,908,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

