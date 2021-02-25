Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,908,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
