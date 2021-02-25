Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.53.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

