Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.43. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.74.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

