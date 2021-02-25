Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

IBP stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

