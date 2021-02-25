Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 5,868 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42.

On Monday, November 30th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 2,115,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,393. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

