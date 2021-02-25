Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 6,756 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

On Monday, January 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $408.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 16.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 453.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Twilio by 79.6% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.