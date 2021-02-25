Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 533 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 3,720,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

