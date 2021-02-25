Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $834,300.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00.
Shares of SSB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $85.52.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.