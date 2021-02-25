Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $834,300.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

