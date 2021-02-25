Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells 21,808 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52.

ROLL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 128,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,665. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $19,716,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.