Insider Selling: Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Senior Officer Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Senior Officer William Roy Johnstone sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$31,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,408.

Shares of Eskay Mining stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.86 million and a PE ratio of -67.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. Eskay Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$3.14.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

