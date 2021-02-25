Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

DexCom stock opened at $405.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

