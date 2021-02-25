Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CBIZ by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBIZ by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

