Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. 305,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,708. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 72.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

