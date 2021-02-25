Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

