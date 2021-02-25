Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 1,119 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $15,845.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

