Insider Buying: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Acquires $19,220.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $19,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

